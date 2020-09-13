Last updated on .From the section West Brom

By Simon Stone BBC Sport at The Hawthorns

Branislav Ivanovic played 125 times for Zenit St Petersburg after leaving Chelsea in 2017

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says he expects former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic to be at training on Monday.

The Baggies are yet to announce the 36-year-old Serbia player's arrival after his exit from Zenit St Petersburg.

Speaking after today's 3-0 home defeat by Leicester, Bilic said he thought the transfer had been completed on Saturday.

"As far as I know, it was done yesterday I think," he said.

"I expect him to be here tomorrow but I don't know what happened in the last 24 hours."

Ivanovic made 377 appearances in nine seasons for Chelsea, winning the Premier League and FA Cup three times, plus the Champions League and Europa League, before leaving for Zenit in February 2017.

It is understood the 36-year-old is unlikely to be involved in Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Harrogate Town at The Hawthorns on Wednesday.