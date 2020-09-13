Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves manager signs new three-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments104

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo led Wolves to the Europa League quarter-finals last season

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year deal with the Premier League club.

Nuno had one year left on his existing contract at Molineux.

The Portuguese, 46, has taken Wolves from mid-table in the Championship to their first European quarter-final in almost 50 years in the three seasons he has been in charge.

"Nuno really is the special one to Wolves. He's brought us a clear identity," said chairman Jeff Shi said.

"All the work we have done to build our first team over the past three years started from the identity created in Nuno's head."

Wolves face Sheffield United in their opening Premier League game of the season on Monday (18:00 BST kick-off).

Although Wolves have just made three signings in a week, including a club record £35.6m deal for 18-year-old forward Fabio Silva from Porto, Nuno says his squad "is not complete yet".

"No matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us," Nuno added. "Let's prepare well, let's challenge."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

105 comments

  • So Is Nuno Espirito Santo a really good football manager?

    Vote UP for YES
    Vote DOWN for NO

    • CITYTHEMANCUNIANCLUB replied:
      Don't be silly, up or down Phwar!

  • Villa fan here. Well done Wolves. Nuno seems to be building something special and long-term at Wolves.

    Fully expect my team to improve this season. And with Leicester up there with Wolves, Midlands football is starting to look strong again. Hopefully the Baggies can stay up as well.

    • GorbleGorble replied:
      Blues fan here. See you next season, assuming we don't go up.

  • Great for Wolves and the premier league, after Klopp he’s my favourite manager, done a fantastic job with the club and always comes across very well in interviews. Also, the best beard is just awesome.

  • Lfc fan here

    Big admirer of Nuno he’s a good lad he’s done a incredible job at wolves and always a pleasure to have top managers like him in the EPL
    Not a easy fixture to play by any means

  • Will be Wolves best signing this year

    • Scouser Since 1966 replied:
      How? Isn't a managers job to win TROPHIES yet nuno flopertito idontcareabouthisname have 0 yes ZERO ?????? He is so OVERRATED getting carried by traore and without him they'd be relegated where they belong.
      #YNWA

  • Everything about wolves is amazing .My son and I agree that Wolves are our 2nd favourite team. They have class from the owners down to the players. Other clubs should model themselves on wolves

  • Best signing Wolves could have hoped to make this summer.

  • Phew... Most important signing of the summer.

    In nuno we trust

    COYW

  • Best signing Wolves will make this summer

  • Well done the Wolves

  • Great news for Wolves. He’s been brilliant for them and played a good style of football. As a football fan I hope he stays stays in the PL for a long time.

  • Great news for Wolves fans, great news for football fans.

  • I'm delighted. One of the blokes who runs a Wolves supporters group famously said last year " if I came home from work and found Nuno in bed with my Mrs I'd make him a bacon sandwich"... Nuno is a God. Wolves ay we.

    • BlueFox replied:
      His wife is probably a bull dog sucking a lemon

  • As far as im concerned more credit should go to these sort of managers. Ok hes still spent decent amounts of money but its certainly not on the Bayern, Barcelona, Chelsea And city for example kind of levels, hes given his wolves team a real identity and made them a good attacking team with while still keeping some of the old boys in the team

  • Yesss get in Nuno....our best signing of the summer!!!

  • Great news.

  • Never in doubt he would sign he is a part of the fabric of the club like the fans and the players - we are one Pack

  • Top 10 again this year. Great kit! As long as Mark McGee never returns, good luck to Wolves!

    • GorbleGorble replied:
      Whenever I see his name, I get Daydream Believer stuck on my head.

  • Absolutely delighted, not that there was ever a doubt. Signing of the summer in my (admittedly biased) view. UTW!

  • Great bit of business, got some great players but he is the most important... all the managers there been given money but none achieved what he has in recent times ✌🏻

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport