Nuno Espirito Santo led Wolves to the Europa League quarter-finals last season

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year deal with the Premier League club.

Nuno had one year left on his existing contract at Molineux.

The Portuguese, 46, has taken Wolves from mid-table in the Championship to their first European quarter-final in almost 50 years in the three seasons he has been in charge.

"Nuno really is the special one to Wolves. He's brought us a clear identity," said chairman Jeff Shi said.

"All the work we have done to build our first team over the past three years started from the identity created in Nuno's head."

Wolves face Sheffield United in their opening Premier League game of the season on Monday (18:00 BST kick-off).

Although Wolves have just made three signings in a week, including a club record £35.6m deal for 18-year-old forward Fabio Silva from Porto, Nuno says his squad "is not complete yet".

"No matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us," Nuno added. "Let's prepare well, let's challenge."