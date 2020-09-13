Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves manager signs new three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year deal with the Premier League club.
Nuno had one year left on his existing contract at Molineux.
The Portuguese, 46, has taken Wolves from mid-table in the Championship to their first European quarter-final in almost 50 years in the three seasons he has been in charge.
"Nuno really is the special one to Wolves. He's brought us a clear identity," said chairman Jeff Shi said.
"All the work we have done to build our first team over the past three years started from the identity created in Nuno's head."
Wolves face Sheffield United in their opening Premier League game of the season on Monday (18:00 BST kick-off).
Although Wolves have just made three signings in a week, including a club record £35.6m deal for 18-year-old forward Fabio Silva from Porto, Nuno says his squad "is not complete yet".
"No matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us," Nuno added. "Let's prepare well, let's challenge."
Mick Murray
Vote UP for YES
Vote DOWN for NO
Hard Labour
Fully expect my team to improve this season. And with Leicester up there with Wolves, Midlands football is starting to look strong again. Hopefully the Baggies can stay up as well.
conradk
magic
Big admirer of Nuno he’s a good lad he’s done a incredible job at wolves and always a pleasure to have top managers like him in the EPL
Not a easy fixture to play by any means
kkrp
Lee1972
GorbleGorble
Wolfman055
In nuno we trust
COYW
Eddy
elwynycymro
duffspur
Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd
PRETTY VACANT
Deano
MattySW
sevlow
Chris
evilfrost
Scarecrow
Chad Andrew Boulala