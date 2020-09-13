Match ends, FC Groningen 1, PSV Eindhoven 3.
Arjen Robben's comeback lasted 28 minutes as he was injured during Groningen's 3-1 home defeat by PSV Eindhoven on the opening weekend of the Eredivisie season.
The 36-year-old Netherlands winger quit football in July 2019 after a hugely successful career, but came back this summer to rejoin the club where he started.
He was welcomed back by 6,049 excited fans for his first start since 2018, but pulled up with a first-half injury and had to be replaced.
Robben, who won 96 caps, won league titles with PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - as well as the 2013 Champions League with the German club.
He made 19 appearances in an injury-hit 2018-19 with Bayern - with his last game coming as a substitute in their 3-0 German Cup final win over RB Leipzig - before announcing his retirement.
But this summer Groningen persuaded him to come back after showing him a montage of basketball legend Michael Jordan, who won three more NBA titles after coming out of retirement.
Line-ups
FC Groningen
- 1PadtBooked at 79mins
- 2DankerluiBooked at 35mins
- 4DammersBooked at 1mins
- 5Itakura
- 3van HintumSubstituted forJoostenat 83'minutes
- 6Matusiwa
- 26van KaamSubstituted forEl Messaoudiat 85'minutes
- 10RobbenSubstituted forSuslovat 30'minutes
- 7LundqvistBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPostemaat 81'minutes
- 11El HankouriSubstituted forPollat 81'minutes
- 9Strand Larsen
Substitutes
- 8Schreck
- 14Joosten
- 18El Messaoudi
- 24Bertrams
- 25de Boer
- 29Postema
- 31Suslov
- 32Poll
- 48Miguel
PSV Eindhoven
- 38Mvogo
- 22Dumfries
- 33TezeBooked at 65mins
- 28Boscagli
- 31MaxBooked at 60minsSubstituted forViergeverat 90'minutes
- 17Mauro JúniorSubstituted forIhattarenat 71'minutes
- 18Rosario
- 30ThomasSubstituted forHendrixat 51'minutes
- 19Gakpo
- 14LammersSubstituted forMaduekeat 51'minutes
- 9MalenSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Viergever
- 5Baumgartl
- 7Tué Na Bangna
- 8Hendrix
- 10Ihattaren
- 13Unnerstall
- 20Romero
- 21Delanghe
- 23Madueke
- 29Piroe
- 32Sadilek
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
- Attendance:
- 6,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Groningen 1, PSV Eindhoven 3.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).
Patrick Joosten (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tomas Suslov (FC Groningen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Patrick Joosten.
Foul by Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Wessel Dammers (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Poll (FC Groningen).
Attempt missed. Tomas Suslov (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
Attempt saved. Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Ihattaren.
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bruma replaces Donyell Malen.
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Nick Viergever replaces Philipp Max.
Attempt blocked. Romano Postema (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal! FC Groningen 1, PSV Eindhoven 3. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke following a fast break.
Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Olivier Boscagli.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Jørgen Strand Larsen (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, FC Groningen. Ahmed El Messaoudi replaces Daniël van Kaam.