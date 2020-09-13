Dutch Eredivisie
FC GroningenFC Groningen1PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven3

Arjen Robben
Arjen Robben was making his first appearance for Groningen since 2002

Arjen Robben's comeback lasted 28 minutes as he was injured during Groningen's 3-1 home defeat by PSV Eindhoven on the opening weekend of the Eredivisie season.

The 36-year-old Netherlands winger quit football in July 2019 after a hugely successful career, but came back this summer to rejoin the club where he started.

He was welcomed back by 6,049 excited fans for his first start since 2018, but pulled up with a first-half injury and had to be replaced.

Robben, who won 96 caps, won league titles with PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - as well as the 2013 Champions League with the German club.

He made 19 appearances in an injury-hit 2018-19 with Bayern - with his last game coming as a substitute in their 3-0 German Cup final win over RB Leipzig - before announcing his retirement.

But this summer Groningen persuaded him to come back after showing him a montage of basketball legend Michael Jordan, who won three more NBA titles after coming out of retirement.

Arjen Robben
'Welcome home Arjen' read the home fans' banner before kick-off

Line-ups

FC Groningen

  • 1PadtBooked at 79mins
  • 2DankerluiBooked at 35mins
  • 4DammersBooked at 1mins
  • 5Itakura
  • 3van HintumSubstituted forJoostenat 83'minutes
  • 6Matusiwa
  • 26van KaamSubstituted forEl Messaoudiat 85'minutes
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forSuslovat 30'minutes
  • 7LundqvistBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPostemaat 81'minutes
  • 11El HankouriSubstituted forPollat 81'minutes
  • 9Strand Larsen

Substitutes

  • 8Schreck
  • 14Joosten
  • 18El Messaoudi
  • 24Bertrams
  • 25de Boer
  • 29Postema
  • 31Suslov
  • 32Poll
  • 48Miguel

PSV Eindhoven

  • 38Mvogo
  • 22Dumfries
  • 33TezeBooked at 65mins
  • 28Boscagli
  • 31MaxBooked at 60minsSubstituted forViergeverat 90'minutes
  • 17Mauro JúniorSubstituted forIhattarenat 71'minutes
  • 18Rosario
  • 30ThomasSubstituted forHendrixat 51'minutes
  • 19Gakpo
  • 14LammersSubstituted forMaduekeat 51'minutes
  • 9MalenSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Viergever
  • 5Baumgartl
  • 7Tué Na Bangna
  • 8Hendrix
  • 10Ihattaren
  • 13Unnerstall
  • 20Romero
  • 21Delanghe
  • 23Madueke
  • 29Piroe
  • 32Sadilek
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük
Attendance:
6,049

Match Stats

Home TeamFC GroningenAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Groningen 1, PSV Eindhoven 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Groningen 1, PSV Eindhoven 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).

  4. Post update

    Patrick Joosten (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Suslov (FC Groningen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Patrick Joosten.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven).

  7. Post update

    Wessel Dammers (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.

  9. Post update

    Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Poll (FC Groningen).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Suslov (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Ihattaren.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bruma replaces Donyell Malen.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Nick Viergever replaces Philipp Max.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romano Postema (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! FC Groningen 1, PSV Eindhoven 3. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Olivier Boscagli.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven).

  19. Post update

    Jørgen Strand Larsen (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Groningen. Ahmed El Messaoudi replaces Daniël van Kaam.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VVV-Venlo11005323
2PSV Eindhoven11003123
3FC Twente11002023
4Feyenoord11002023
5Heracles Almelo11002023
6sc Heerenveen11002023
7Ajax11001013
8Vitesse11001013
9AZ Alkmaar00000000
10FC Utrecht00000000
11RKC Waalwijk100101-10
12Sparta Rotterdam100101-10
13FC Emmen100135-20
14FC Groningen100113-20
15ADO Den Haag100102-20
16Fortuna Sittard100102-20
17PEC Zwolle100102-20
18Willem II100102-20
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

