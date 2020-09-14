Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Doughty, Rangers, Johnson, Stokes

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Celtic are ready to make a third bid for Charlton's versatile left-sided player Alfie Doughty, who could yet sign a pre-contract with the Scottish champions in January. (Sun)external-link

Charlton have told Celtic that Doughty, 20, is not for sale. (Record)external-link

Preston boss Alex Neil wants clubs interested in his players to make a "proper offer" as Rangers near a deal for midfielder Daniel Johnson.(Sun)external-link

Johnson has been told by Preston they will not stand in his way if Rangers can agree a price. (Record)external-link

The back page of the Scottish Sun on 150920

Anthony Stokes' future at Livingston is in doubt three weeks after joining the club, with the 32-year-old struggling to adapt to Livi's artificial pitch and yet to make an appearance for Gary Holt's team. (Sun)external-link

Stokes has agreed a mutual termination of his contract at Livingston.(Record)external-link

The back page of the Scottish Daily Express on 150920

Brandon Barker and Ryan Jack are expected to miss Rangers' Europa League second qualifying round tie with Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday. (Sky Sports)external-link

Striker Alfredo Morelos is out of the Ibrox side's match in Gibraltar. (Express, print edition)

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards' challenge on Morelos on Saturday did not merit a red card, says former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Former Rangers player Brian Laudrup, 51, reveals he has won a 10-year battle with cancer. (Sky Sports)external-link

The back page of the Scottish Daily Mail 150920

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes Scott Wright is a key man for the Dons as they target progress in Europe against Norway's Viking. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

The back page of the Courier on 150920

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport