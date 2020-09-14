Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are ready to make a third bid for Charlton's versatile left-sided player Alfie Doughty, who could yet sign a pre-contract with the Scottish champions in January. (Sun) external-link

Charlton have told Celtic that Doughty, 20, is not for sale. (Record) external-link

Preston boss Alex Neil wants clubs interested in his players to make a "proper offer" as Rangers near a deal for midfielder Daniel Johnson.(Sun) external-link

Johnson has been told by Preston they will not stand in his way if Rangers can agree a price. (Record) external-link

Anthony Stokes' future at Livingston is in doubt three weeks after joining the club, with the 32-year-old struggling to adapt to Livi's artificial pitch and yet to make an appearance for Gary Holt's team. (Sun) external-link

Stokes has agreed a mutual termination of his contract at Livingston.(Record) external-link

Brandon Barker and Ryan Jack are expected to miss Rangers' Europa League second qualifying round tie with Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday. (Sky Sports) external-link

Striker Alfredo Morelos is out of the Ibrox side's match in Gibraltar. (Express, print edition)

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards' challenge on Morelos on Saturday did not merit a red card, says former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers player Brian Laudrup, 51, reveals he has won a 10-year battle with cancer. (Sky Sports) external-link