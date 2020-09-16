Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Coleraine stunned Slovenian side Maribor in the previous round

Europa League second qualifying round: Coleraine v Motherwell Venue: The Showgrounds Date: 17 September Time: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch live and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, and listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney believes his side are capable of causing another Europa League shock in Thursday's second qualifying round game against Motherwell at the Showgrounds.

The European run is estimated to have already earned the Bannsiders in excess of £600,000.

After stunning Maribor, Kearney's side should have no inferiority complex but he is mindful of Motherwell's pedigree.

"It's cup football. One night. We're at home as well," said Kearney.

"If we put the performance in and they are below par and don't hit the levels that they can, we'll have a chance.

"Given where Motherwell finished in their league last year (third place), we're very respectful of them.

"We're not going there with a defeatist attitude but we're realistic," added the Coleraine boss, who is more familiar than most about Motherwell's abilities having managed St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership two seasons ago.

Kearney formed friendship with Robinson

During his time at the Saints, Kearney formed a friendship with Motherwell boss, his fellow Northern Irishman Stephen Robinson, whom he describes as a "great guy".

"When I was over in Scotland, he was good to me and we had lots of good conversations throughout that whole year and I kept in touch afterwards. He's done a fantastic job there."

Kearney seeking 'flash of brilliance' to overcome Motherwell

On the same night Coleraine stunned Maribor, Motherwell endured a few nervy moments at home against another Irish Premiership side Glentoran before the red carding of Seanan Clucas precipitated a late goals rush as the Scottish club completed a flattering 5-1 win.

Motherwell went into that game after an unconvincing start to the Scottish Premiership and their first win of the campaign didn't come until last weekend's 1-0 success over St Johnstone.

Long-term absentees Northern Ireland man Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox having been joined on the Motherwell injured list by Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne but Robinson has no new fitness concerns following Saturday's win.

Kearney, meanwhile, has Jamie Glacken fit again following the broken arm which caused him to miss the Maribor game while striker Curtis Allen is also available after missing the Slovenian trip because of work commitments.

Declan Gallagher says an extended Motherwell run in Europe this season would be "massive not just for the club but Scottish football as well"

Laci or Hapoel Beer-Sheva await

With Albanians Laci or Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel awaiting in the following round, Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher says it's vital his side gets past the Irish Premiership club.

"It's massive, not just for the club itself but massive for Scottish football as well. Celtic and Rangers are carrying a big burden to always get to Europe.

"I think it's probably time that other clubs in this league start progressing and start showing that Scottish football is a good league."

However, Gallagher insists that that they is no way Motherwell will be underestimating Coleraine following their heroics in Slovenia.

"We watched clips of the Maribor game, they are a hard-working team, well-organised so we know it's going to be a really tough test for us."