Aberdeen slight favourites for 'oil derby', says Stavrum

Europa League second qualifying round: Viking KR v Aberdeen Venue: Viking Stadion, Stavanger Date: 17 September Time: 19:30 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

The prospect of a tie with Sporting CP in the Europa League is "a real prize" for Aberdeen and their second qualifying round opponents FK Viking, says boss Derek McInnes.

A trip to play the Portuguese giants awaits the winner of Thursday's one-legged tie in Stavanger.

Aberdeen are looking to extend their winning run to six matches.

"It is not every year in your career you get a chance to take on Sporting Lisbon," McInnes said.

"I want to experience it as a manager. I want my players to play against a good side in that sort of environment, so absolutely it will be mentioned. But clearly the job in hand is tomorrow [Thursday] night."

Aberdeen eased past Faroese side NSI Runavik 6-0 in the last round and have won four straight Scottish Premiership matches.

Viking are eighth in the Norwegian Eliteserian after 17 fixtures and are unbeaten in their last five games.

McInnes added: "We have always dealt with these games pretty well. The team is playing well, we have got a good squad to choose from, and it will serve us in good stead - because it will be a tough game."

Team news

Long-term absentees Sam Cosgrove (knee) and Ryan Edmondson (ankle) remain on the sidelines while defender Mikey Devlin is also missing with a hamstring problem. McInnes is "hopeful" the rest of the squad will be fit and available for selection after a few knocks against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

What do we know about Viking?

Norwegian former Aberdeen striker Arild Stavrum

The Norwegian league and the Scottish league are almost equal in quality and Viking are a mid-table team. I think Aberdeen are maybe not big favourites, but slight favourites.

Viking have had a good run lately and are a solid, okay team, but also it is possible for Aberdeen to take them. They score a lot and they concede a lot. They might be a bit unstructured at times but they have a few dangerous players.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "You have to work hard to get on this type of run and once you are on it, you have to try and remind the players exactly what it has taken to get here. We are carrying a goal threat, we have been pretty miserly at the other end and that has to continue."