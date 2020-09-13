Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC goalkeeper Josh Addison celebrates winning the Skipton Cup following Luke Murray's penalty

FC Isle of Man captain Frank Jones wants more games between the new Manx football club and Guernsey FC.

Having beaten Guernsey 1-0 in their inaugural match last month FC Isle of Man lost 5-4 on penalties in their Skipton Cup match in St Peter Port.

The games was possible due to an 'air bridge' between the two islands that have low Covid-19 rates.

"Both games from a spectators point of view have been really good, real close games," Jones told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"They've been great to play in, so it would be ideal to play once a year if not more."

The two islands have played each other in the Island Games - Guernsey beat the Isle of Man 3-0 in the 2015 final in Jersey - but this season has seen club sides from the two islands play for the first time.

FC Isle of Man will join the English Football League system this season when the newly formed club debuts in the North West Counties League.

FC Isle of Man's first two games have both been against Guernsey FC due to coronavirus restrictions

They are two steps below Guernsey FC who play in the lower tier of the Isthmian League - the eighth tier of English football.

The match saw Guernsey's record goalscorer Ross Allen give the hosts a first-half lead before Sean Doyle levelled after an hour.

Both sides missed their opening penalties in the shootout before each club converted their next four.

Matt Loaring put Guernsey 5-4 up in sudden-death and Josh Addison then saved Luke Murray's spot kick to secure victory.

"I think we played better than we did in the Isle of Man," Addison told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"For the first half an hour we dominated the game but then the Isle of Man got back into it and deserved their goal in the second half as they had the majority of the ball.

"We don't know what's happening with our season so it was nice to get another game in with the Isle of Man, and to get the win was nice as well."