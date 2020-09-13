Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham Supporters Trust took the club over in December, 2011

Wrexham AFC have been the subject of a takeover approach that would see £2m ploughed into the National League club.

Wrexham Supporters Trust, which own the non-league club, have called a special general meeting to discuss the potential offer.

The club says the approach has been made by "two extremely well-known individuals of high net worth".

The pair, who wish to remain anonymous, are said to intend to immediately invest £2m into the club.

It would see an entire takeover of the North Wales club which has been in fan ownership since 2011.

The Trust says the SGM is needed for approval from members to pursue discussions regarding the offer and say they have taken professional advice and that the indicative offer is entirely credible.

The Trust will meet on Tuesday, 22 September with the identity of the interested individuals able to be disclosed once members have authorised the board to proceed with discussions.