Europa League: Bala Town boss Colin Caton aiming to stun Standard Liege

Bala Town go in search of a major shock when they take on Standard Liege in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Boss Colin Caton called Bala's 1-0 first qualifying round win over Valletta the finest result in the club's history.

The Cymru Premier side face a step up in class as they go to Belgium, having agreed to switch the tie despite being drawn at home.

Standard Liege are currently third in the Belgian top flight.

Chris Venables scored the only goal and goalkeeper Alex Ramsay saved a penalty as Bala reached the second qualifying round for the first time thanks to victory at Valletta.

The Standard Liege game - a one-off tie rather than a two-legged contest as a result of the coronavirus pandemic - will be played behind closed doors at the 27,670-capacity Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

The winners of Thursday night's match will be at home to Serbian side FK Vojvodina in the third qualifying round.

Bala, who finished third in the Cymru Premier last season, began the new domestic campaign with a creditable 1-1 draw at champions Connah's Quay Nomads last weekend.

Thursday 17th September 2020

