Connah's Quay played their Champions League qualifier at the Covid-compliant Cardiff City Stadium

Connah's Quay boss Andy Morrison says his side are looking forward to hosting "a fantastic name in European football" when they play Dinamo Tblisi.

Nomads dropped into the Europa League after FK Sarajevo beat them 2-0 in the Champions League first qualifying round at the Cardiff City Stadium in August.

Wrexham's Racecourse ground will host the one-off tie as Connah's Quay's home ground is not deemed Covid-compliant.

The game goes ahead despite three players testing positive for Covid-19.

The trio and an additional player showing symptoms have been put into self-isolation.

"We want to go as far as we can in Europe," Morrison told BBC Sport Wales before news of the coronavirus exclusions.

"Dinamo Tblisi is another fantastic name in European football.

"We are looking forward to it... we want to give a good account of ourselves... we need to make sure they know they've been in a game at the end.

"We want to go as far as we can. If things go on our way on the night, there is no reason we can't get through.

"We know they are a team full of internationals... it is going to be a tough game, it's a big ask and I can't wait for it."

Morrison says his side are happy not to have to travel down to Cardiff.

"We were disappointed to lose the Champions League game," Morrison told BBC Sport Wales.

"It never sits right with me the way these European games go; you get a home tie but can't play at home.

"You draw a superior side and then enable them by letting them play at the best stadium in Wales.

"We know how difficult it is going to be. Thankfully we don't have to travel back down to Cardiff, we can go to Wrexham which is just down the road."