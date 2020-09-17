Europa League - Qualifying Second Round
Connah's Quay NomadsConnah's Quay Nomads18:00Dinamo TbilisiDinamo Tbilisi
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Sarajevo's Hrvoje Milicevic (centre) and Mirko Oremus and Connah's Quay Nomads' Michael Wilde battle for the ball
Connah's Quay played their Champions League qualifier at the Covid-compliant Cardiff City Stadium

Connah's Quay boss Andy Morrison says his side are looking forward to hosting "a fantastic name in European football" when they play Dinamo Tblisi.

Nomads dropped into the Europa League after FK Sarajevo beat them 2-0 in the Champions League first qualifying round at the Cardiff City Stadium in August.

Wrexham's Racecourse ground will host the one-off tie as Connah's Quay's home ground is not deemed Covid-compliant.

The game goes ahead despite three players testing positive for Covid-19.

The trio and an additional player showing symptoms have been put into self-isolation.

"We want to go as far as we can in Europe," Morrison told BBC Sport Wales before news of the coronavirus exclusions.

"Dinamo Tblisi is another fantastic name in European football.

"We are looking forward to it... we want to give a good account of ourselves... we need to make sure they know they've been in a game at the end.

"We want to go as far as we can. If things go on our way on the night, there is no reason we can't get through.

"We know they are a team full of internationals... it is going to be a tough game, it's a big ask and I can't wait for it."

Morrison says his side are happy not to have to travel down to Cardiff.

"We were disappointed to lose the Champions League game," Morrison told BBC Sport Wales.

"It never sits right with me the way these European games go; you get a home tie but can't play at home.

"You draw a superior side and then enable them by letting them play at the best stadium in Wales.

"We know how difficult it is going to be. Thankfully we don't have to travel back down to Cardiff, we can go to Wrexham which is just down the road."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 17th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories