Dominic Ball: QPR defender signs contract extension
Last updated on .From the section QPR
QPR defender Dominic Ball has signed a new two-year deal.
The 25-year-old defender joined the R's from Rotherham in July 2019 and has scored once in 32 Championship appearances.
"I came in here last year, had a really good season, and this is where I want to be," he told the club website.
"The style of football, the staff, the players, it all suits me and I enjoy going out on the pitch as a QPR player which is really important."