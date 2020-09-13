Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Kaiyne Woolery scored 14 goals in 112 appearances during three years with Swindon

League Two club Tranmere Rovers have signed Kaiyne Woolery from Swindon Town on a permanent deal.

Rovers have not disclosed the length of the forward's contract at Prenton Park.

The 25-year-old, who rejected a new deal with the Robins this summer, scored two goals in 39 appearances in all competitions last season.

"He will bring some competition and some added attacking options we need in the team," Tranmere boss Mike Jackson told the club website. external-link

Woolery joined Swindon from Wigan Athletic for a fee of £350,000 in the summer of 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.