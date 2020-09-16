Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Metz 0.
Julian Draxler's injury-time winner ended Paris St-Germain's losing start to the Ligue 1 season against Metz - despite the absence of the suspended Neymar.
Reigning champions PSG had lost their opening two league games for the first time since 1984-85 and had not lost three league games in a row since 2010.
Thomas Tuchel's side had Abdou Diallo sent off after 65 minutes at the Parc des Princes, but German midfielder Draxler's 93rd-minute header claimed victory for the 10 men.
Tuchel was without the services of world record signing Neymar, who was among five players sent off following an injury-time brawl against bitter rivals Marseille on Sunday.
Brazil forward Neymar has since received a two-match ban after punching Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez, whom the 28-year-old claims racially abused him. The French football authorities are to investigate his accusation. Gonzalez has denied Neymar's claim.
With Diallo's dismissal - a second booking for pulling Ibrahima Niane's shirt - PSG have now received four red cards in their last two Ligue 1 games - as many as in their previous 62 combined.
The hosts welcomed back goalkeeper Keylor Navas, defender Marquinhos and striker Mauro Icardi after the trio were among seven players to test positive for coronavirus.
But it was former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger Angel di Maria who shone on another frustrating night for the hosts, who had suffered three successive 1-0 losses since their defeat by Bayern Munich in August's Champions League final.
Di Maria created numerous opportunities for his team-mates and was denied by Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja at close range before eventually forcing Oukidja to parry his cross into Draxler's path at the death.
PSG - winners of seven of the past eight Ligue 1 titles - sit 15th after three matches, four points behind early leaders Rennes.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 31Dagba
- 5Marquinhos
- 22DialloBooked at 65mins
- 25BakkerSubstituted forBernatat 63'minutesSubstituted forat 86'minutes
- 23DraxlerBooked at 56mins
- 21Herrera
- 27GueyeSubstituted forFadigaat 84'minutes
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forKimpembeat 69'minutes
- 9Icardi
- 11Di María
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 14Bernat
- 29Muinga
- 30Bulka
- 32Pembele
- 33Fadiga
- 35Rodríguez
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 38Kapo
Metz
- 16Oukidja
- 2Bronn
- 21Boye
- 6Fofana
- 18CentonzeBooked at 61mins
- 14PajotSubstituted forAngbanat 86'minutes
- 19MaïgaBooked at 46mins
- 17Delaine
- 10BoulayaSubstituted forMazizat 82'minutes
- 7NianeSubstituted forAmbroseat 82'minutes
- 20DialloSubstituted forNguetteat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Udol
- 5Angban
- 9Ambrose
- 11Nguette
- 12Tchimbembé
- 22Maziz
- 25Jans
- 26Yade
- 30Caillard
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Metz 0.
Post update
Offside, Metz. Dylan Bronn tries a through ball, but Thierry Ambrose is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Metz 0. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Youssef Maziz (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Habib Maïga.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Habib Maïga (Metz).
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Victorien Angban replaces Vincent Pajot.
Post update
Juan Bernat went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Bandiougou Fadiga replaces Idrissa Gueye.
Post update
Attempt missed. Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Thierry Ambrose replaces Ibrahima Niane.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Youssef Maziz replaces Farid Boulaya.
Post update
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Dylan Bronn (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Opa Nguette (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabien Centonze.