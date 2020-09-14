Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Abdoulaye Diallo represented Senegal at the 2018 World Cup

Nottingham Forest have signed free agent goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo on undisclosed terms.

The 28-year-old Senegal international left Turkish club Genclerbirligi this summer having played just five games.

Diallo was a French Cup winner with Rennes in 2019, and played under Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi during nine years at the Ligue 1 club.

He was also part of the France Under-19 squad that lifted the European Championship in 2010.

Forest now have three goalkeepers, with Diallo joining Brice Samba and Jordan Smith in Lamouchi's squad.

