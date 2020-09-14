Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Michael Jacobs made more than 150 appearances for Wigan Athletic after joining in July 2015

Portsmouth have signed former Wigan Athletic midfielder Michael Jacobs on a two-year deal with the option of a year's extension.

Jacobs, 28, was released by the Latics at the end of last season, having featured 32 times in the Championship.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett previously worked with Jacobs at Wolves, helping them to the League One title with 103 points in the 2013-14 season.

"Michael's an exciting player with good Championship experience," Jackett said.

