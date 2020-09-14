Last updated on .From the section Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle chairman Jacqui Low says the appointment is a "declaration of intent"

Partick Thistle have named three men's first-team players as the new coaching team for their women's side.

Brian Graham has taken over as manager as well as doubling up as a striker for the Scottish League One club.

Defender Richard Foster will be his assistant, while Thistle midfielder Ross Docherty will become a coach.

The Firhill side believe it is a first in football to have a full-time male player in charge of their women's squad.

"When the role came up, I was immediately interested," said Graham.

"I believe that Richard, Ross and I can make them even better by bringing our professional experience, a new training regime and a belief they've got what it takes to get this final promotion.

"I can't wait to get started and play my part in helping two Thistle teams win football matches."

Graham, 32, has not managed before but will lead the team in the Scottish Women's Premier League Two, the second tier of women's football in Scotland.

Their season kicks off on 18 October against Glasgow Women.

"This is a significant appointment for us," said Thistle chairman Jacqui Low.

"When last season was voided after one game, it prematurely ended hopes for promotion to the top flight. But the aspiration to achieve that remains and appointing a new management team of current professional players is a declaration of that intent."

Last season's campaign was declared null and void after just one round of matches when play was halted in March.