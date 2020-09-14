Jude Bellingham marked his Borussia Dortmund debut with a goal and Jadon Sancho also scored as the German giants beat 10-man Duisburg in the first round of the German Cup.
Seventeen-year-old Bellingham, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer, drove in his side's second midway through the first half.
Sancho had made it 1-0 with a penalty.
Duisburg had Dominic Volkmer sent off before Erling Braut Haaland, Gio Reyna and Marco Reus added further goals.
Sancho is Manchester United's top transfer target this summer but Borussia Dortmund are becoming increasingly confident of keeping the England forward, who impressed along with Bellingham in the first half of Monday's game.
Goals for the pair meant it was the first time in Borussia Dortmund's history that two Englishmen had started and scored in the same match for the club.
Line-ups
MSV Duisburg
- 1Weinkauf
- 2Sauer
- 26Gembalies
- 4VolkmerBooked at 38mins
- 17SickerSubstituted forFlecksteinat 84'minutes
- 36Kamavuaka
- 9EnginSubstituted forKrempickiat 77'minutes
- 19KarweinaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forJansenat 45'minutes
- 7ScepanikSubstituted forGhindoveanat 65'minutes
- 27Bretschneider
- 24VermeijSubstituted forAdemiat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Schmidt
- 5Pepic
- 6Krempicki
- 8Ghindovean
- 11Budimbu
- 15Fleckstein
- 21Jansen
- 29Ademi
- 30Deana
B Dortmund
- 35Hitz
- 23Can
- 15Hummels
- 16Akanji
- 24MeunierSubstituted forPiszczekat 57'minutes
- 28WitselBooked at 26mins
- 22BellinghamBooked at 21minsSubstituted forDelaneyat 45'minutes
- 10T HazardBooked at 48mins
- 32ReynaSubstituted forBrandtat 57'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forCarvalhoat 64'minutes
- 9HaalandSubstituted forReusat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 8Dahoud
- 11Reus
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 26Piszczek
- 27Wolf
- 30Passlack
- 40Drljaca
- Referee:
- Dr. Robert Kampka
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away11
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10