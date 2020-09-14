Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Four people have tested positive in the latest round of Premier League Covid-19 tests.

A total of 2,131 players and club staff were tested between Monday, 7 September and Sunday, 13 September.

The four who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing,” said a Premier League statement.

The 2020-21 season started on 12 September after the coronavirus pandemic led to no Premier League football being played for three months from mid-March in the 2019-20 campaign.

