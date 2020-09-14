Last updated on .From the section European Football

Hamburg defender Toni Leistner used to play for hometown club Dynamo Dresden

Hamburg's former Dynamo Dresden defender Toni Leistner climbed into the stands to confront fans of his old club after his side's 4-1 German Cup defeat.

In a video widely shared on social media, the former QPR player, 30, pushes a Dresden fan and argues with others before returning to the pitch.

Leistner was waiting to do a television interview when the incident occurred.

About 10,000 fans watched the game in Dresden - the biggest attendance in Germany since the coronavirus lockdown.

The Dresden-born player, who played for his hometown club between 2010 and 2014, later said he had been insulted by a supporter.

Dynamo have since condemned the supporter allegedly involved, saying it is "shameful" Leistner had been offended by a fan of his "home club".

"We're looking for the person because we don't want to let this incident stand," the club tweeted. external-link

"Thanks to 99.9% of all stadium visitors for your support."