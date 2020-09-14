Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Brian Laudrup, pictured at Ibrox in 2012, was named in Rangers' greatest XI in 1999

Former Rangers player Brian Laudrup has been given the all clear after 10 years of cancer treatment.

The 51-year-old, who won Euro 92 with Denmark, was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma a decade ago.

Laudrup won three league titles and two domestic cups with the Ibrox side in the 1990s and also played in England for Chelsea, Germany and Italy.

"A huge thank you to the amazing medical staff at Rigshospitalet [in Copenhagen]," he said on Instagram.