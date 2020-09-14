Rangers: Brian Laudrup gets all clear after decade of cancer treatment
From the section Rangers
Former Rangers player Brian Laudrup has been given the all clear after 10 years of cancer treatment.
The 51-year-old, who won Euro 92 with Denmark, was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma a decade ago.
Laudrup won three league titles and two domestic cups with the Ibrox side in the 1990s and also played in England for Chelsea, Germany and Italy.
"A huge thank you to the amazing medical staff at Rigshospitalet [in Copenhagen]," he said on Instagram.