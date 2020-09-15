Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Training was cancelled at Hamilton on Tuesday after the positive tests

Three Hamilton Academical employees will self-isolate for 10 days after returning positive Covid-19 tests.

It is unclear at this stage if those individuals involved are players or members of the backroom staff.

Defender Lee Hodson is already self-isolating after his house-mate - St Mirren's Jak Alnwick - tested positive last week.

Training has been suspended for the day at the Scottish Premiership club while the FOY Stadium is deep cleaned.

"We will return to normal business tomorrow with further tests planned for all players & staff," the club said in a statement.

After Hodson's exposure to the illness, Hamilton head coach Brian Rice said clubs should expect more disruption but that he hoped it was "an isolated case" after the rest of his players tested negative.

Hamilton beat Livingston on Saturday and are due to visit Kilmarnock this weekend.

Do players need further testing if team-mates or backroom team return a positive result?

No. Clubs test twice weekly and there is no obligation for further testing, even if there are positive results.

How do NHS Test and Protect ascertain if close contact becomes an issue?

The same general rules apply to footballing staff that general public must follow, but when close contact is allowed on training field, GPS data is used.

If a person spends more than 15 minutes in close proximity with someone else, that is deemed close contact. The person in close contact, and their household, must self isolate for 14 days.

Uefa state games can be played as long as clubs have 13 players. Is this adopted by the SPFL?

Yes, but clubs can apply for games to be postponed if they feel they are being unfairly disadvantaged. These cases would be decided on a case-by-case basis by SPFL after consultation with the Joint Response Group and the Scottish Government.