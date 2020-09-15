Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Morgan has more than 15m combined followers on social media

Tottenham Hotspur captain Josie Green says the signing of double World Cup winner Alex Morgan will galvanise both Spurs and the Women's Super League.

Morgan has scored 107 goals for USA in 169 international appearances, and is viewed as one of the world's most influential female players.

The Californian is one of a host of big name signings by WSL clubs this summer.

"It is exciting, it shows the ambition of our club and where we want to go in the future," Green explained.

Morgan, 31, is not just one of the most decorated strikers the women's game has ever seen - she has a global stature unlike any other player in the WSL.

With 9.1 million Instagram followers, Morgan has more followers than Spurs' official account [8.5m] and she also has endorsements with leading global companies.

Wales international Green, 27, who was made Spurs captain in August, says the whole squad will be looking forward to working with Morgan who will help to raise standards at Tottenham and across the WSL.

"It is exciting for me and all the girls because the signings we'd made already had strengthened our squad," Green told BBC Sport Wales.

"We are excited for Alex to come in, hopefully she'll fit in like the other girls have and it is an exciting few months ahead for us.

Tottenham have begun their WSL campaign by drawing with West Ham and losing 1-0 to Everton. Their next match is the north London derby against rivals Arsenal

"If you'd said a year ago, I don't think anyone would have believed the WSL could attract this many players.

"It is a really exciting time... it is going to make everyone's quality better. It is only going to up our levels, it's great for the WSL."

Green, who has joined her Wales team-mates for their Euro 2022 qualifier with Norway in Oslo on 22 September, says she was delighted to be made Tottenham captain, with a north London derby against Arsenal the next WSL game on the horizon for Spurs.

"It is a massive honour and huge privilege to be captain of a great club, I've been there a long time and worked hard to get where I am," she added.

"Hopefully I can lead the team this season to be where we want to."