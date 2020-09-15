Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Former Scotland international Charlie Adam has joined Scottish Championship side Dundee on a two-year deal.

The midfielder, 34, arrives at his hometown club after leaving Reading, where he scored twice in 27 games.

The former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder told BBC Scotland earlier this month he was in talks over the move following 11 years in England.

"It's something that interests me, to play for my boyhood club," Adam said at the time.

"It would be great for me personally, but it would also be good for the supporters and the club if we can get a lift.

"The club is in a position where financially they cannot be stretched, I obviously know there's a wage budget and the way they're going to be, so we're trying to be creative in how we can get a deal done."

Dundee say they have to "get creative" to finance the deal and thanks three club sponsors, "without whom it would not have been possible".

Adam has played for the club twice in testimonials and is in line to make his full debut next month.

James McPake's side start their season with League Cup group stages games before a Championship opener with Hearts on 17 October.