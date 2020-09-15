Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic visit a St Mirren side who fielded emergency loan keeper Zdenek Zlamal in Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Hibs

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Celtic Venue: Simple Digital Arena Date: Wednesday, 16 September Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

It is "vital" for Scottish football that clubs fulfil fixtures even when players are unavailable due to Covid-19, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

St Mirren, who host Celtic on Wednesday, failed to have Saturday's game against Hibernian postponed after their three goalkeepers were ruled out.

Hamilton Academical are the latest club affected, with three positive tests.

"I don't know what advantage would be gained by stopping things and starting up again later," said Lennon.

"I don't know how feasible that would be in terms of fixtures and the way the calendar is set out. I'm hoping it won't be necessary, unless there's a deluge [of cases] and it gets out of control.

"In conjunction with a lot of other leagues around the world, we're getting a few positive tests. But you've got to carry on. I think it's vital that we do."

St Mirren fielded emergency loan signing Zdenek Zlamal - who will keep his place for Celtic's visit - after the game went ahead despite their plea for "compassion".

Lennon, while sympathetic, is "not convinced for the progress of the league" that it should have been postponed.

And while the St Mirrren outbreak led Celtic to examine the way their keepers train and interact, Lennon says it would be "very difficult" to change the routines.

The Celtic manager, meanwhile, confirmed he is looking to sign a left-back after the departure to Istanbul Basaksehir of Boli Bolingoli.

Striker Leigh Griffiths has recovered from a calf strain but will not be in contention to make his first appearance of the season on Wednesday.

"He's fit but he's not in the squad because he's not trained or played enough football to be ready yet," added Lennon.