From the section Dundee Utd

Mark Connolly, left, started Dundee United's first six games of the season

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has been charged with not acting in the best interests of football and breaching Covid-19 regulations.

It was reported external-link the 28-year-old refused to wear a face covering when travelling in a taxi during a night out in Dundee last month.

It came after nine top-flight players were punished for quarantine breaches.

The Irishman - who has not played since due to an ankle injury - will face a Scottish FA hearing on 1 October.

At the time, Dundee United said it was "an internal matter" that they would investigate "thoroughly".

Meanwhile, his team-mate Ryan Edwards will not face retrospective sanction for his challenge on Alfredo Morelos in United's defeat against Rangers on Saturday.

A three-man panel of former match officials reviewed the incident, but could not reach a consensus, so no further action will be taken.