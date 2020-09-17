Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool beat Chelsea in a 5-3 thriller in July, following the 2019-20 Premier League season's restart

Liverpool face a big test this weekend as the reigning Premier League champions travel to new-look Chelsea.

The Blues will be looking to deliver a blow to the Reds' title defence at Stamford Bridge, with both sides having won their opening fixtures.

Chelsea spent big in the summer but Liverpool are a side packed with players who helped Jurgen Klopp's side win the league at a canter last season.

So who makes your combined XI? Choose below...