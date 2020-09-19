Last updated on .From the section Football

Dzsenifer Marozsan got the second goal for hosts Germany

Republic of Ireland suffered their first Euro 2022 qualifying defeat as table-topping Germany ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in Essen.

Marina Hegering, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Lea Schuller scored first-half goals for the hosts, who moved up to a maximum 15 points after five games.

The Republic drop down to second place in Group I, two points behind Germany and having played a game more.

Vera Pauw's side face Ukraine away in their next qualifier on 23 October.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up qualify directly for the tournament finals, while the remaining six runners-up advance to the play-offs.

The finals will take place in England in July 2022, having been pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Early opener

Germany wasted little time in asserting their authority by taking the lead after just eight minutes as Hegering capitalised on poor marking from Louise Quinn before firing a bullet header beyond Marie Hourihan.

While the two-time world champions dominated possession from the outset, Quinn was offered the chance to make amends for her part in the opener when she headed over from an Irish corner.

The Germans, second in the FIFA rankings, controlled the tempo throughout the first half and displayed their killer instinct when they put the result beyond doubt with two goals in as many minutes towards the end of the opening period.

First, Lyon midfielder Marozsan doubled the advantage in style, exchanging passes with Melanie Leupolz on the edge of the box before beating Hourihan with an unstoppable left-footed drive.

With the Republic reeling, Lea Schuller made it 3-0 on 41, volleying home after the visitors failed to sufficiently clear a cross into the area.

Germany should have added a fourth three minutes after the restart when Alexandra Popp broke into the box, only to fire an erratic shot wide of Hourihan's right-hand post.

With 12 minutes remaining, Hourihan almost gifted Germany a fourth goal when she raced out of her box and passed straight to Svenja Huth, but escaped embarrassment when the winger lifted her shot over the bar with two Republic defenders on the line.

Thanks to an improved second-half display, the Republic were able to limit the damage against the eight-time European champions, who have now scored 34 goals in five qualifiers without conceding.

The Republic will now switch their focus to facing fourth-placed Ukraine in October having beaten the eastern Europeans 3-2 in their last meeting in Dublin.