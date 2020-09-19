Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group I
GermanyGermany13:00R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Georg-Melches-Stadion

The Republic had been unbeaten in this qualifying campaign going into Saturday's match
Dzsenifer Marozsan got the second goal for hosts Germany

Republic of Ireland suffered their first Euro 2022 qualifying defeat as table-topping Germany ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in Essen.

Marina Hegering, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Lea Schuller scored first-half goals for the hosts, who moved up to a maximum 15 points after five games.

The Republic drop down to second place in Group I, two points behind Germany and having played a game more.

Vera Pauw's side face Ukraine away in their next qualifier on 23 October.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up qualify directly for the tournament finals, while the remaining six runners-up advance to the play-offs.

The finals will take place in England in July 2022, having been pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Early opener

Germany wasted little time in asserting their authority by taking the lead after just eight minutes as Hegering capitalised on poor marking from Louise Quinn before firing a bullet header beyond Marie Hourihan.

While the two-time world champions dominated possession from the outset, Quinn was offered the chance to make amends for her part in the opener when she headed over from an Irish corner.

The Germans, second in the FIFA rankings, controlled the tempo throughout the first half and displayed their killer instinct when they put the result beyond doubt with two goals in as many minutes towards the end of the opening period.

First, Lyon midfielder Marozsan doubled the advantage in style, exchanging passes with Melanie Leupolz on the edge of the box before beating Hourihan with an unstoppable left-footed drive.

With the Republic reeling, Lea Schuller made it 3-0 on 41, volleying home after the visitors failed to sufficiently clear a cross into the area.

Germany should have added a fourth three minutes after the restart when Alexandra Popp broke into the box, only to fire an erratic shot wide of Hourihan's right-hand post.

With 12 minutes remaining, Hourihan almost gifted Germany a fourth goal when she raced out of her box and passed straight to Svenja Huth, but escaped embarrassment when the winger lifted her shot over the bar with two Republic defenders on the line.

Thanks to an improved second-half display, the Republic were able to limit the damage against the eight-time European champions, who have now scored 34 goals in five qualifiers without conceding.

The Republic will now switch their focus to facing fourth-placed Ukraine in October having beaten the eastern Europeans 3-2 in their last meeting in Dublin.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands77002932621
2Slovenia Women74032011912
3Russia530210379
4Kosovo Women6303614-89
5Estonia Women5014115-141
6Turkey Women6015222-201

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66003303318
2Italy66001921718
3Bos-Herze Wom85031612415
4Israel Women6114811-34
5Malta Women7115522-174
6Georgia Women7007236-340

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway44003213112
2Wales42209278
3N Ireland Wom5122814-65
4Belarus Women310278-13
5Faroe Islands Women4004031-310

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland Women4220100108
2Spain32109187
3Czech Rep Wom421112577
4Moldova Women3102313-103
5Azerbaijan Women4004116-150

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland Women43101621410
2Scotland2200130136
3Portugal21102114
4Albania Women5104317-143
5Cyprus Women3003014-140

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden44002412312
2Iceland44002011912
3Slovakia Women411229-74
4Hungary Women5113517-124
5Latvia Women5005225-230

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria44001601612
2France3300110119
3Serbia Women6303171079
4North Macedonia Women5104521-163
5Kazakhstan Women4004119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium55002332015
2Switzerland54101611513
3Croatia Women5113514-94
4Romania Women4103413-93
5Lithuania Women5005118-170

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany55003403415
2R. of Ireland Wom6411106413
3Greece Women411257-24
4Ukraine Women4103520-153
5Montenegro Women5005122-210
