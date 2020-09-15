Carabao Cup third round: Man City-Bournemouth, Lincoln-Liverpool, Luton-Man Utd
After a night of Carabao Cup drama which included stoppage-time winners and penalty shootouts, the third round is starting to shape up.
League Two Leyton Orient, whose shirts are sponsored by Harry Kane, came from 2-0 down to beat Plymouth Argyle 3-2 and will now host Kane's Tottenham.
Leyton Orient's winner was scored in the 93rd minute.
Championship Bournemouth will travel to holders Manchester City after a marathon 11-10 penalty shootout win over Premier League Crystal Palace.
City enter the competition at the third-round stage along with other teams who qualified for Europe, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester, Spurs and Arsenal.
There are nine second-round ties to be played across Wednesday and Thursday.
All third-round ties are to be played in the week commencing 21 September 2020.
The final of the 2020-21 Carabao Cup takes place on 28 February 2021 at Wembley.
The winners of this season's cup will not qualify for the Europa League as in the past, but will instead go into the Uefa Europa Conference League (UECL), a new European competition.
Third round draw
Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa
Morecambe v Newcastle Utd
Luton Town v Manchester Utd
Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth
West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd/Hull City
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield Utd
Chelsea v Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City
Leyton Orient v Tottenham