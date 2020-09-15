Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Daniel Ayala has not played since injuring his ankle on New Year's Day

Blackburn Rovers have signed centre-back Daniel Ayala on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old former Liverpool and Norwich City defender has agreed a three-year contract at Ewood Park after leaving Middlesbrough after almost seven years in the summer.

The former Liverpool academy player has played more than 250 games in the top two tiers in England.

He helped Boro win promotion to the Premier League in 2016 and scored once in 14 top flight games for the club.

He is the fourth new player to move to Blackburn this summer following Tyrhys Dolan, Thomas Kaminski and Connor McBride.