Hilton first played in Brazil in 1996

Montpellier captain Hilton became the first player over the age of 43 to play in Ligue 1 for 64 years - and marked the occasion by being sent off in the win over Lyon.

Hilton, who turned 43 on Sunday, has been playing in Europe since 2002.

The defender was dismissed for a second bookable offence while conceding a penalty awarded by VAR and converted by Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

But two goals from Teji Savanier gave Montpellier a win to take them fifth.

Champions League semi-finalists Lyon would have gone to the top of the table with a win, but had a dimissal of their own to contend with when midfielder Houssem Aouar was shown a straight red for a bad challenge on Arnaud Souquet.

Hilton's late dismissal means there have been 20 red cards shown in 28 games so far in the 2020-21 season.