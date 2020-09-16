Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Manager Scott Ruscoe does not expect a repeat of The New Saints' last encounter at B36 Torshavn in the Europa League second qualifying round.

In 2015, the Cymru Premier side beat the Faroe Islands team 6-1 on aggregate in Champions League qualifying.

"They've got players of quality," said Ruscoe before Wednesday's game.

"There's no way we'll go into it thinking: 'Oh, we're playing (in) the Faroes, we've won there before and it'll be easy.'"

He added: "I've watched enough footage of them to know that they can cause teams a problem."

The coronavirus pandemic has meant ties being settled in one match instead of the traditional two-leg format.

"We're of the opinion that in a one-off game we're going to be a match for anybody," said Ruscoe.

"It's more of a cup final effect, the fact it can go to extra time and penalties without even worrying about away goals and whatever else."

Saints are in Europe's second-tier competition having had to settle for second place in the Cymru Premier after the 2019-20 season was halted because of Covid-19.

The 13-time Welsh champions have appeared in the Europa League qualifiers in the past two seasons, but only after exiting the Champions League qualifiers.

Ruscoe's side beat MSK Zilina 3-1 in added time in August and a win in the Faroe Islands would lead to facing CSKA Sofia or BATE Borisov in the third qualifying round.