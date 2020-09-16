Emiliano Martinez: Aston Villa sign Arsenal goalkeeper for £17m

Emiliano Martinez
Martinez joined Arsenal as a youth player in 2010

Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from fellow Premier League side Arsenal for £17m.

The 28-year-old Argentine, who made 23 appearances last season and played in the Gunners' FA Cup final win over Chelsea, has signed a four-year deal.

Villa manager Dean Smith said Martinez will be a "key player for our club for the long term".

"It is rare to be able to buy a top-class goalkeeper who hasn't yet reached their peak age," he added.

"We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning, top side."

Martinez leaves Arsenal 10 years after joining as a youth team player in 2010.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta decided Bernd Leno would be his first choice this season and the German started Arsenal's Premier League opener on Saturday - a 3-0 victory at Fulham.

He is Villa's third recruit of the summer after striker Ollie Watkins signed from Brentford for a club record fee and right-back Matty Cash arrived from Nottingham Forest.

  • As an Arsenal fan, I'm sorry to see such a long term player leave but Villa are getting a good keeper for very little outlay. Good business for them and good luck to him in his pursuit of first team football.

    • thedude1979 replied:
      Very little outlay! Wow, the world has changed.

  • Obviously the Arsenal coaching staff know something we don't. I personally preferred him to Leno who is, without doubt, a very good goalkeeper. Best of luck to him. Let's hope Leno's form doesn't dip or people are going to get really angry, really quick.

    • rory replied:
      Think Arteta took a punt there but have to recognise neither would be happy playing second fiddle. I did feel Martinez played himself into that spot though, and proved himself reliable when called on this summer. Leno's had a few howlers along the way because as you say, fan patience will wear thin very quick.

  • Gutted he is gone, but he wants playing time. Thanks for the last few months Emiliano.

  • In the time he played while leno was out, he was class. Loyal to the club, confused as to why we sold him

  • Sorry to see him go. He won the FA Cup for us!!

  • We should not forget the 10 years of service that he gave to the club. Good luck to him and I hope he becomes the Argentinian keeper.

  • Villa mean business

    • GrouchoM replied:
      Thanks - you've cheered me up! LOL

  • I'm gutted, we should have sold Leno instead. Villa have got a real bargain, Arsenal have lost a class keeper.

    • JCK replied:
      Both are good

  • Seems an excellent signing this for Villa.

  • I realise that football is much about business these days but it hurts a little when a player of his ability and long service leaves the club. One of the few modern goalies who manages to actually catch the ball rather than punch every time there's a shot. I hope Arsenal don't regret this in the near future but good luck to the lad.

  • Great signing for Villa, looks like a very good keeper.

  • Good signing. A lot rate him higher than Leno

  • Good Signing, i was impressed with what i saw of Martinez last season and £17m is cheap for players nowadays

  • Don’t understand this at all. Leno is good but Emi is exceptional. Tall, athletic, great handling, commanding, good with his feet and has a calming influence on the defence. You just feel it will take something special to beat him. He has presence & really fills the goal. I’ve nothing against Leno and hope he has a great season but he just doesn’t dominate like Martinez.

    • Vonnie replied:
      I'm gutted, I think he's much better than Leno and would have preferred to keep him. I honestly think we've made a bad decision, but he wanted guarantees that he would play and he'll do that at Villa. I hope they appreciate what they've got, an excellent goalkeeper and lovely person, I've actually cried over this. Good luck Emi, I hope you get to represent your country, you deserve it.

  • Good goalkeeper. Good signing. Good luck...

  • I kind of get the impression that Arsenal wanted to keep him as #1 but needed the funds to improve the squad and he's much more saleable than Leno at the moment. Could be wrong but he looked impressive in the little I saw of him.

    • Obi Wan Iwobi replied:
      Pretty certain its this. We're looking at a £2m replacement, and if you offered Martinez & Elneny, or £2m GK (with Macey waiting) and Partey / Aouor - I'd bite your hand off. Clearly a good guy though - hope he does well.

  • Good luck for the future Emiliano Martinez, thank you for playing for Arsenal.

    gl Villa

    Coyg

  • Good Luck Emi You will always be a Gooner

    • Hayds replied:
      He's a Villan now

  • Bit of a bargain there.

    Thanks Emi for your long and loyal service. Us Gooners will miss you.

    Here is hoping that the best of luck and good fortune come your way.

  • all the best emi i know you will do well

