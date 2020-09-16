Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Motherwell beat another Northern Irish side - Glentoran - in the first round

Motherwell's Europa League second qualifying round tie with Northern Irish side Coleraine will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and app on Thursday.

The game kicks off at 19:30 BST and is one of three involving Scottish clubs, with Rangers in Gibraltar to face Lincoln Red Imps (16:00) and Aberdeen playing Viking in Norway (19:30).

Celtic and St Mirren fans, meanwhile, can watch highlights of Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting in Paisley at 22:45 on BBC One Scotland.

All four games will also be covered on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and with live text updates online.