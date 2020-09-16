Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

James Horsfield joined Scunthorpe on a permanent basis in the summer of 2018

Wrexham have re-signed utility player James Horsfield, this time on a one-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old arrived on loan at the Racecourse from Scunthorpe in October 2019, but suffered a bad knee injury after impressing in three appearances.

He has recently trained with Wrexham as they prepare for the National League season.

"I really enjoyed my time here and I'm really glad to be back," said Horsfield, who left Scunthorpe in July.

"Don't get me wrong, it was a horrible injury and it was a tough time for me because I loved what I did.

"I love playing football and when that's taken away from you, you lose a massive part of your life.

"I'm so glad to be back. I feel really good, I feel sharp, I feel fit so I'm just buzzing to get going."