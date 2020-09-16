Macclesfield Town FC wound up in High Court over debts exceeding £500,000
Macclesfield Town Football Club has been wound up in the High Court over debts totalling more than £500,000.
Judge Sebastian Prentis made a winding-up order during a hearing in the Insolvency and Companies Court after being told £190,000 was owed in tax.
In addition, a solicitor for former manager John Askey was told he was owed £173,000 and a financial lender was also owed the same sum.
The club's owner Amar Alkadhi had asked for a further eight-week adjournment.
