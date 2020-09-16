Last updated on .From the section Macclesfield

Macclesfield Town Football Club has been wound up in the High Court over debts totalling more than £500,000.

Judge Sebastian Prentis made a winding-up order during a hearing in the Insolvency and Companies Court after being told £190,000 was owed in tax.

In addition, a solicitor for former manager John Askey was told he was owed £173,000 and a financial lender was also owed the same sum.

The club's owner Amar Alkadhi had asked for a further eight-week adjournment.

