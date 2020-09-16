Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Spurs trained in Enfield on Wednesday before flying to Bulgaria

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says there is no issue with Dele Alli as they prepare for their Europa League qualifier against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Midfielder Alli, who was substituted at half-time in the 1-0 defeat by Everton on Sunday, and Harry Kane are part of a near full-strength Spurs side going to Bulgaria for the one-off tie.

"I never saw a strong reaction from him. He's a good boy," said Mourinho.

"He was quiet and sad but he was just one of many."

Mourinho says the one-leg nature of the European qualifiers this season - a special measure because of the coronavirus pandemic - means he cannot take the game lightly.

"With two games the situation would be different," he said. "With one match, one decision, everything is decided tomorrow.

"I think it is a difficult match and we are going to give them the respect they deserve from us. We are going there knowing it is black or white, there is no other option, you win or lose, you are in or out."

Mourinho said striker Kane will play in Bulgaria on Thursday and then against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

But Spurs could face two midweek games next week. They are due to face Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and if they beat Plovdiv face another trip to Europe on Thursday.

Botosani of Romania or Shkendija of North Macedonia host the winners.

They would face a similar double week the following week if they beat Leyton Orient and progress in Europe.

"Harry cannot play every match for 90 minutes. That's for sure," Mourinho said.

"I know that he would like to do that but it's not possible.

"This situation is an extreme situation for us. Hopefully we have this problem but we need to win in Plovdiv and in Leyton, but hopefully we have this problem and no player can play 90 minutes of every game."

Lokomotiv Plovdiv, who finished fifth in the league last season, qualified for Europe by winning the Bulgarian Cup.