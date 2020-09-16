Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie Zelem has been at Manchester United since 2018

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem has withdrawn from the England squad for their ongoing training camp after testing positive for coronavirus.

Zelem, who will self-isolate for 10 days, will not be replaced.

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has also pulled out to manage an injury she sustained during Sunday's WSL match against Brighton.

Manager Phil Neville has called up Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen, who was last capped in March 2019.

Christiansen, who missed last summer's Women's World Cup in France after ankle surgery, returned to the WSL in December 2019 after a season at European champions Lyon.

Zelem was one of seven newcomers called up to Neville's original 30-player squad.

The camp is taking place at St George's Park until 21 September. The Lionesses take on Germany on 27 October in Wiesbaden - their first match since March.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham United), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Izzy Christiansen (Everton), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City).

Forwards: Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool), Rachel Daly (West Ham United, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).