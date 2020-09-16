Connah's Quay Nomads' Europa League match with Dinamo Tbilisi will still go ahead on Thursday despite three players testing positive for Covid-19.

The trio and an additional player showing symptoms have been put into self-isolation.

Nomads say the decision for the game to go ahead was made after communications with Public Health Wales, Uefa and the Football Association of Wales.

The second qualifying round tie will be played at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground.

Connah's Quay's home ground is not deemed Covid-compliant, while the Racecourse meets current safety criteria.

A statement issued by the Cymru Premier side read: "On Tuesday night our entire playing squad, coaching staff and operational staff undertook the mandatory Covid-19 testing, as stipulated by Uefa, and as a result three senior players have tested positive with an additional player showing symptoms of the virus.

"Throughout our return to play, we have adhered to all of the regulations and recommendations put in place by both the FAW and Uefa. The health and safety of our staff and players is our absolute priority at all times and every single decision and action that we have taken reflects this.

"As a result of the positive tests, all affected players have been put into self-isolation with immediate effect.

"Following communications with Public Health Wales, Uefa and the Football Association of Wales today [Wednesday], we have followed all of the steps in the Return to Play protocol and every recommendation made to the club throughout each phase of our return to competitive football.

"By diligently following the advice of the relevant authorities and putting extensive measures in place, we've been given the go-ahead to continue with hosting the game at the Racecourse."

Nomads added that the one-legged tie against the Georgian Champions will "be an enormous challenge" as they will be left with just 14 available players due to injuries and the self-isolation.