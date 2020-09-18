Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Under made his debut for Turkey aged 19

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says the club are in talks with Roma about signing Cengiz Under.

The 23-year-old Turkey winger joined the Italian club from Istanbul Basaksehir in July 2017.

The left-footed Under has made 88 appearances in all competitions for Roma, scoring 17 goals.

"He's a very, very good player. There have been negotiations with the club [Roma] and we're hopeful there," said Rodgers.

"We need a different kind of attacking player to help out at the top end of the pitch.

"It's clear we have pace and power, but I feel we need more football in there."

Foxes winger Demarai Gray, 24, has one year left on his deal with the club and has yet to sign a new contract.

He was left out of the squad which beat West Brom 3-0 in Leicester's first game of the season.

"While he's here, he'll be respected for his quality," added Rodgers.

"I always analyse players in training and pick the squad. He's in his last year and hasn't signed another deal."