EFL Cup - Third Round
LutonLuton Town0Man UtdManchester United3

Juan Mata
Mata was Manchester United's liveliest player in an otherwise below-par first-half display from the visitors

Substitute Mason Greenwood scored one and assisted another as Manchester United beat Championship side Luton to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

A Juan Mata penalty gave United the lead at the end of the first half.

United goalkeeper Dean Henderson produced an excellent save late on to deny Tom Lockyer, before Greenwood set up fellow to substitute Marcus Rashford to make it 2-0.

Greenwood then curled in a third to wrap up the win.

Victory means Manchester United will face either fellow Premier League side Brighton or Preston of the Championship in the next round.

United leave it late to turn on the style

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood was the first Manchester United substitute to score and assist in the League Cup since Marcus Rashford in September 2016 vs Northampton, with both players aged 18 at the time of achieving this feat

In the end it was a deserved win for Manchester United, although it took a while for the visitors to get into their groove.

After making 10 changes from the side that lost at home to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at the weekend, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer challenged his players to produce a much-improved performance in this game.

Only captain Harry Maguire kept his place in the side as goalkeeper Dean Henderson made his competitive debut while Donny van de Beek was given his first start after coming off the bench to score against Palace.

But for long periods of this game Manchester United looked distinctly off key. They were slow to pass and lacked the creativity to open up a disciplined Luton side.

After Mata's penalty - awarded following a foul on Brandon Williams inside the area - the visitors struggled to find a second that would kill the game off.

Henderson had little to do, but provided perhaps the crucial moment of the game with a superb one-handed save to deny Lockyer an equaliser late on, before Eric Bailly cleared Lockyer's follow up off the line.

Solskjaer had perhaps sensed the danger of late drama moments before as he sent on Rashford and Greenwood to attack a tiring Luton defence and the pair came up with the goods.

The final scoreline perhaps flattered United but it was a much-needed win after a slow start to their campaign.

Ole's half-century - the stats

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 50 of his 92 games in charge of Manchester United across all competitions - only Ernest Mangnall (78 games) and Jose Mourinho (81 games) have reached 50 managerial wins in fewer matches for the Red Devils.
  • Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Luton (W9 D2), since a 2-1 defeat in a top-flight match back in March 1987.
  • Since the start of last season, Manchester United have both taken (23) and scored (19) more penalties in all competitions than any other English league side.
  • Manchester United's Rashford has been involved in 10 goals in his last seven League Cup appearances (seven goals, three assists).

What next?

Luton return to Championship action on Saturday as they travel to Watford (12:30 BST), while Manchester United are at Brighton in the Premier League on the same day (12:30 BST).

Line-ups

Luton

  • 1Shea
  • 20KiosoBooked at 67mins
  • 15Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 24Norrington-Davies
  • 11Shinnie
  • 4Tunnicliffe
  • 14MoncurSubstituted forLeeat 76'minutes
  • 18ClarkSubstituted forCornickat 76'minutes
  • 9HyltonBooked at 85mins
  • 25LuaLua

Substitutes

  • 2Cranie
  • 6Pearson
  • 7Cornick
  • 10Lee
  • 12Sluga
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 19Collins

Man Utd

  • 26Henderson
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 3Bailly
  • 5Maguire
  • 33WilliamsBooked at 57mins
  • 17Fred
  • 31Matic
  • 8MataSubstituted forGreenwoodat 78'minutes
  • 34van de BeekSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 78'minutes
  • 14Lingard
  • 25IghaloSubstituted forRashfordat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Rashford
  • 11Greenwood
  • 13Grant
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 20Dalot
  • 21James
  • 43Mengi
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away12
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Top Stories