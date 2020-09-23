Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Everton 2. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 33Hill
- 26Stubbs
- 22Boyes
- 7Burns
- 15Coutts
- 10Camps
- 6Whelan
- 3Andrew
- 9Evans
- 11Morris
Substitutes
- 8Duffy
- 13Leutwiler
- 20Saunders
- 29Garner
- 32Holgate
- 36Matete
- 39Morris
Everton
- 1Pickford
- 2Kenny
- 5Keane
- 12Digne
- 18Nkounkou
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 8DelphBooked at 26mins
- 20Bernard
- 17Iwobi
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 7Richarlison
Substitutes
- 11Walcott
- 16Doucouré
- 23Coleman
- 24Gordon
- 26Davies
- 27Kean
- 49Lössl
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bernard (Everton).
Attempt missed. Bernard (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernard.
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Booking
Fabian Delph (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fabian Delph (Everton).
Post update
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Everton 1. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernard.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Foul by Michael Keane (Everton).
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Stubbs (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niels Nkounkou with a cross.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Fabian Delph.
