EFL Cup - Third Round
FleetwoodFleetwood Town0EvertonEverton2

League Cup

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 33Hill
  • 26Stubbs
  • 22Boyes
  • 7Burns
  • 15Coutts
  • 10Camps
  • 6Whelan
  • 3Andrew
  • 9Evans
  • 11Morris

Substitutes

  • 8Duffy
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 20Saunders
  • 29Garner
  • 32Holgate
  • 36Matete
  • 39Morris

Everton

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Kenny
  • 5Keane
  • 12Digne
  • 18Nkounkou
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 8DelphBooked at 26mins
  • 20Bernard
  • 17Iwobi
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 11Walcott
  • 16Doucouré
  • 23Coleman
  • 24Gordon
  • 26Davies
  • 27Kean
  • 49Lössl
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home0
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Everton 2. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

  2. Post update

    Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Bernard (Everton).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bernard (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernard.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

  7. Booking

    Fabian Delph (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Delph (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Everton 1. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernard.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michael Keane (Everton).

  15. Post update

    Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sam Stubbs (Fleetwood Town).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niels Nkounkou with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Fabian Delph.

