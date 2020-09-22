Ajibola Alese (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 35Randolph
- 50AshbySubstituted forLongeloat 69'minutes
- 4Balbuena
- 42Alese
- 31Johnson
- 19Wilshere
- 11Snodgrass
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 8Felipe Anderson
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 20Bowen
- 25Martin
- 32Costa Silva
- 34Trott
- 54Coventry
- 56Longelo
Hull
- 1Long
- 2Coyle
- 15Jones
- 17McLoughlinBooked at 55mins
- 21FlemingBooked at 65mins
- 8Batty
- 6SmallwoodSubstituted forHoneymanat 17'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 11ScottSubstituted forWilksat 61'minutes
- 34Jones
- 22MayerSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 61'minutes
- 27Magennis
Substitutes
- 5Burke
- 7Wilks
- 10Honeyman
- 12Emmanuel
- 13Ingram
- 14Samuelsen
- 19Lewis-Potter
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Josh Magennis (Hull City).
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Hull City 1. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Emmanuel Longelo replaces Harrison Ashby because of an injury.
Booking
Brandon Fleming (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harrison Ashby (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Fleming (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Mallik Wilks replaces James Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Keane Lewis-Potter replaces Thomas Mayer.
Attempt saved. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ajibola Alese.
Booking
George Honeyman (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean McLoughlin (Hull City).
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).