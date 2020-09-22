EFL Cup - Third Round
West HamWest Ham United3HullHull City1

Line-ups

West Ham

  • 35Randolph
  • 50AshbySubstituted forLongeloat 69'minutes
  • 4Balbuena
  • 42Alese
  • 31Johnson
  • 19Wilshere
  • 11Snodgrass
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 8Felipe Anderson
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 20Bowen
  • 25Martin
  • 32Costa Silva
  • 34Trott
  • 54Coventry
  • 56Longelo

Hull

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 15Jones
  • 17McLoughlinBooked at 55mins
  • 21FlemingBooked at 65mins
  • 8Batty
  • 6SmallwoodSubstituted forHoneymanat 17'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 11ScottSubstituted forWilksat 61'minutes
  • 34Jones
  • 22MayerSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 61'minutes
  • 27Magennis

Substitutes

  • 5Burke
  • 7Wilks
  • 10Honeyman
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 13Ingram
  • 14Samuelsen
  • 19Lewis-Potter
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamHull
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home12
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ajibola Alese (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Josh Magennis (Hull City).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 3, Hull City 1. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Emmanuel Longelo replaces Harrison Ashby because of an injury.

  7. Booking

    Brandon Fleming (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Harrison Ashby (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Fleming (Hull City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Mallik Wilks replaces James Scott.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Keane Lewis-Potter replaces Thomas Mayer.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ajibola Alese.

  14. Booking

    George Honeyman (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  17. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sean McLoughlin (Hull City).

  19. Post update

    Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

