EFL Cup - Third Round
NewportNewport County3WatfordWatford1

Line-ups

Newport

  • 30Townsend
  • 6Cooper
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 4LabadieBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCollinsat 82'minutes
  • 10Sheehan
  • 17BennettBooked at 80minsSubstituted forWillmottat 82'minutes
  • 3Haynes
  • 11Abrahams
  • 9Amond

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 2Baker
  • 7Willmott
  • 19Twine
  • 20Janneh
  • 21Collins
  • 29Taylor

Watford

  • 26Bachmann
  • 31Sierralta
  • 45AgyakwaBooked at 40mins
  • 4Dawson
  • 33PussettoBooked at 76minsSubstituted forCrichlowat 84'minutes
  • 52Phillips
  • 16Garner
  • 44HungboSubstituted forPeñarandaat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 47StevensonBooked at 17mins
  • 34Sinclair
  • 17MurraySubstituted forPericaat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 3Ngakia
  • 13Peñaranda
  • 15Cathcart
  • 25Perica
  • 35Parkes
  • 49Crichlow
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Newport County 3, Watford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Newport County 3, Watford 1.

  3. Post update

    Francisco Sierralta (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Haynes (Newport County).

  5. Dismissal

    Stipe Perica (Watford) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Stipe Perica (Watford).

  7. Post update

    Brandon Cooper (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Newport County. Lewis Collins tries a through ball, but Tristan Abrahams is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jerome Sinclair (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adalberto Peñaranda.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Kane Crichlow replaces Ignacio Pussetto.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Newport County. Robbie Willmott replaces Scot Bennett.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Newport County. Lewis Collins replaces Joss Labadie.

  13. Booking

    Scot Bennett (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Jerome Sinclair (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scot Bennett (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joss Labadie (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Haynes with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Toby Stevenson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Shephard (Newport County) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Haynes with a cross.

