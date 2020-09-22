Match ends, Newport County 3, Watford 1.
Line-ups
Newport
- 30Townsend
- 6Cooper
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 32Shephard
- 4LabadieBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCollinsat 82'minutes
- 10Sheehan
- 17BennettBooked at 80minsSubstituted forWillmottat 82'minutes
- 3Haynes
- 11Abrahams
- 9Amond
Substitutes
- 1King
- 2Baker
- 7Willmott
- 19Twine
- 20Janneh
- 21Collins
- 29Taylor
Watford
- 26Bachmann
- 31Sierralta
- 45AgyakwaBooked at 40mins
- 4Dawson
- 33PussettoBooked at 76minsSubstituted forCrichlowat 84'minutes
- 52Phillips
- 16Garner
- 44HungboSubstituted forPeñarandaat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 47StevensonBooked at 17mins
- 34Sinclair
- 17MurraySubstituted forPericaat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 3Ngakia
- 13Peñaranda
- 15Cathcart
- 25Perica
- 35Parkes
- 49Crichlow
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away21
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 3, Watford 1.
Post update
Francisco Sierralta (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Haynes (Newport County).
Dismissal
Stipe Perica (Watford) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
Foul by Stipe Perica (Watford).
Post update
Brandon Cooper (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Newport County. Lewis Collins tries a through ball, but Tristan Abrahams is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jerome Sinclair (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adalberto Peñaranda.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Kane Crichlow replaces Ignacio Pussetto.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Robbie Willmott replaces Scot Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Lewis Collins replaces Joss Labadie.
Booking
Scot Bennett (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jerome Sinclair (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scot Bennett (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joss Labadie (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Haynes with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Toby Stevenson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Shephard (Newport County) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Haynes with a cross.