FulhamFulham19:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Line-ups
Fulham
- 12Rodák
- 4Odoi
- 3Hector
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 25Onomah
- 8Johansen
- 11Knockaert
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 7Kebano
- 47Kamara
Substitutes
- 17Cavaleiro
- 20Le Marchand
- 23Bryan
- 24Seri
- 31Fabri
- 35Francois
- 48Carvalho
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 26Shaw
- 34Brennan
- 13Börner
- 2Palmer
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 42Waldock
- 8Pelupessy
- 22Odubajo
- 11Reach
- 45Kachunga
Substitutes
- 14Penney
- 20Rhodes
- 25Dawson
- 27Iorfa
- 41Hagan
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
