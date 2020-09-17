Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Josh Eccles made 11 appearances in all competitions for Coventry last term

Gillingham have signed midfielder Josh Eccles on a season-long loan from Coventry City.

The 20-year-old played against the Gills for the Sky Blues on Tuesday in the second round of the Carabao Cup - a tie the Kent club won 5-4 on penalties.

He is a product of Coventry's academy and signed his first professional contract in 2018.

"Given the interest in the lad at our level I am delighted he has agreed to join us," Gills boss Steve Evans said.

"Our supporters will like this kid very much. I'm sure those that watched our game on Tuesday will have noted his performance."

