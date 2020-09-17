Last updated on .From the section Southend

Simeon Akinola scored 24 goals in total during a three-and-a-half year spell with Barnet

Southend have signed Barnet striker Simeon Akinola on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old scored 15 goals in the National League for the Bees last season and the Blues have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Before joining then League Two side Barnet, Akinola helped Braintree Town reach the National League play-offs in 2015-16.

"Not only is he a good player, he's the right character and right fit," boss Mark Molesley told the club website. external-link

"He can play out wide and he can also play up front. He's very athletic and can score as well as create goals. He's one for the fans to be excited about."

