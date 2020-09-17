Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Jack Roles has played four times for Tottenham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy

Burton Albion have signed Tottenham midfielder Jack Roles and Aston Villa forward Indiana Vassilev on loan.

Roles, 21, has joined the League One side until January and spent last season on loan at Cambridge United.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign," Roles told the club website. "I wanted to test myself at the next level."

He is yet to make a senior Spurs appearance but has featured four times for their under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

United States Under-20 international Vassilev, 19, will stay for the Brewers until the end of the season.

He made six substitute appearances for Premier League side Villa in 2019-20 as they stayed up on the final day.

"I've had a lot of good experience with the Aston Villa first team but we decided it's time to test myself in another league," Vassilev said.

