Max Bird and Louie Sibley both graduated from Derby's academy

Derby County midfielders Max Bird and Louie Sibley have agreed long-term contract extensions until 2024.

The pair both became key players for The Rams during the 2019-20 campaign.

Bird, who turns 20 on Friday, was voted young player and players' player of the season while Sibley, 19, scored an impressive hat-trick against Millwall.

"It's something they both deserve," manager Phillip Cocu said. "We're delighted to tie them both down to these long-term contracts."

Sibley scored five goals in 10 Championship appearances last season after scoring on his senior league debut against Blackburn in March, while Bird featured 22 times in the league.

He initially made his debut as a 16-year-old in the league cup in 2017 and has also captained the first team recently in the absence of Wayne Rooney.