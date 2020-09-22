Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(5).
Line-ups
West Brom
- 25Button
- 22Peltier
- 24Kipré
- 20IvanovicSubstituted forO'Sheaat 59'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 14Townsend
- 16Harper
- 28Field
- 10PhillipsSubstituted forDianganaat 71'minutes
- 18Gallagher
- 21Edwards
- 4Robson-KanuSubstituted forAustinat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 11Diangana
- 12Costa Pereira
- 15Austin
- 19Sawyers
- 23Bond
- 27O'Shea
Brentford
- 1Raya
- 3Henry
- 4Goode
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 2Thompson
- 31ZamburekSubstituted forDasilvaat 66'minutes
- 26Baptiste
- 9MarcondesSubstituted forToneyat 71'minutes
- 7CanósSubstituted forNørgaardat 66'minutes
- 15Forss
- 24Fosu-Henry
Substitutes
- 5Pinnock
- 6Nørgaard
- 14Dasilva
- 17Toney
- 21Dervisoglu
- 22Dalsgaard
- 28Daniels
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(5).
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(5). Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(4). Marcus Forss (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(3). Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(3), Brentford 2(3). Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(3), Brentford 2(2). Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(2), Brentford 2(2). Josh Dasilva (Brentford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(2), Brentford 2(1). Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(1), Brentford 2(1). Ivan Toney (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(1), Brentford 2. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins West Bromwich Albion 2, Brentford 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Brentford 2.
Post update
Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford).
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.