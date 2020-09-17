Hamilton trained on Thursday after postponing sessions the previous two days

Hamilton Academical will "get on with it" despite having four players self-isolating, says head coach Brian Rice.

Three players tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and, although they returned a second, negative NHS test they have to self-isolate for 10 days.

Defender Lee Hodson was already doing likewise after his house-mate - St Mirren's Jak Alwick - was diagnosed.

Asked if Saturday's game at Kilmarnock should be played, Rice said "we can't stop and start at the drop of a hat".

He added: "We're not going to moan and complain about it.

"We waited long enough for football to come back, and we were crying out for it. Now it's back, so let's get on with it and keep football playing.

"If it's safe to do so we have to try and do it, in my opinion."

Hamilton cancelled training on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, so have only had one proper session in the lead up to the Scottish Premiership trip to Rugby Park.

Rice admits it has been "frustrating" for his plans, which are further complicated by four more players being out injured.

"I've got a team in my head, I've got the tactics in my head, but I've not been able to execute it on the pitch so it's been very frustrating - although I understand why," he said.

"But we're not going to sit here and moan about it - we've just got to get on with it.

"That's been my message to my players - "okay, we've had this wee knock back, but it opens the door for somebody else, so come on, let's get the chin up and get on with it"".

Hamilton faced Livingston on Saturday, with manager Gary Holt admitting he was "concerned" when he heard about Accies' three initial positive tests.

"You have got be as we played them on Saturday," he said. "We have all got rigorous testing in place, everyone has come back negative so far and that's down to the processes in place."